Apple flipped the script with this year’s iPhone refresh, introducing a new high-end offering known as the iPhone X. The handset features a number of radical design changes which prompted some to question whether this would be a one-off “special edition” or the future of the iPhone.

According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone X will indeed be the new normal.

In his most recent research note, Kuo indicates that the second-generation iPhone X line-up will consist of three handsets including a mid-range device with a 6.1-inch LCD screen (and a lower resolution), a 5.8-inch model with an OLED panel (similar to this year’s phone) and a larger device with a 6.5-inch display (tentatively known as the iPhone X Plus).

All three will reportedly adhere to the current styling meaning they’ll retain the notch at the top and the TrueDepth camera system, thus ditching the Home button and Touch ID. Embrace the notch, eh?

The research note didn’t address potential pricing on each model but did suggest the LCD variant could sell for between $649 and $749. If you recall, the current iPhone X starts at $999.

Kuo, who has a solid track record as it relates to Apple rumors, also expects next year’s iPhones to launch without any delays. By this time next year, the supply chain should have plenty of experience in producing the iPhone X.