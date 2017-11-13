If you've been holding off on grabbing an Xbox One for price reasons, Microsoft's upcoming Black Friday deal might just be enough to turn your head.

Coming hot on the heels of Sony's recent Black Friday announcement, Microsoft has shared the beginning of their own holiday discount line-up. To start with, the company will be dropping the price of the 500GB Xbox One S from $249 to $189. This marks the console's lowest ever price point.

In addition to the console itself, the $189 bundle includes a 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, one wireless Xbox One controller, 14 days of Xbox Live Gold membership and the choice of one of five free games.

If you're looking for a meatier -- but more expensive -- bundle, Microsoft is also discounting the Xbox One S Starter Bundle, which will come with two free games, a wireless controller and three months of membership for both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft wants your business, even if you already have an Xbox One console. The company is also offering savings of up to 50 percent on certain games as well as a $20 price cut for select wireless Xbox controllers.

Xbox-related deals aside, Microsoft is also dropping the price of their Surface Pro devices by $229 for the 128GB model and $329 for the 256GB model, both of which come with black Type Cover keyboards and three-month trials of the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan.

Most of Microsoft's Black Friday deals begin on November 23 though a few go into effect as early as the 19th. Either way, you can check them out for yourself on the company's official Black Friday deals page.