Recap: Microsoft has been slowly expanding the number of devices and games that support its Xbox Cloud Gaming service for months. A new beta update makes it easier to stream purchased console games to PC, including titles that are not available on Game Pass or have never been released on the platform.

Streaming games from users' Xbox libraries on PCs currently requires a web browser, but Microsoft is gradually unlocking the feature in the Windows 11 Xbox app. The launcher's "Stream your own game" section will initially only be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers enrolled in the Xbox Insider program, but all subscribers will likely gain access later this year.

When Microsoft unveiled the program in late 2024, it only supported browsers on TVs, PCs, and mobile devices, but the company has since expanded it to Xbox consoles and Meta Quest VR headsets. Using the PC app instead of a browser might be easier for certain devices, such as Windows-based handheld gaming PCs.

To get started, users not already enrolled in the Insider program can download the Xbox Insider Hub on PC. Then, open the Cloud Gaming section in the Xbox app and choose from the games available in the "Stream your own game" catalog. The feature is available in 28 countries.

Over the past several months, the list of supported games has expanded from 50 to over 250, including Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman, Dying Light 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Final Fantasy XVI, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and several Assassin's Creed titles. Most games require a controller. Microsoft hopes to include thousands of titles eventually.

Streaming purchased titles from outside of the Game Pass selection promotes the idea of using cloud gaming as a supplement to traditional game ownership rather than a replacement. While failed services like Google Stadia asked customers to pay full price for games they could only stream, gamers will likely sense a better value proposition from the option to install or stream their purchases. Streaming as a second option helps customers quickly launch titles without needing to download them, makes high-end games available on low-power PCs, and saves storage space.

Microsoft's primary competition in the cloud gaming market is Nvidia GeForce Now, which enables streaming over 2,000 PC games from users' libraries across multiple storefronts. Subscribers can also sync their Microsoft accounts, which potentially include Xbox Play Anywhere titles purchased for console or PC. Nvidia recently updated its streaming app to enable native installation on the Steam Deck.