If, like me, your butt is welded to your gaming chair for over 12 hours almost every day of the week, you may find your derriere can become pretty toasty. But Thermaltake has an ingenious solution for your burning backside: a gaming chair with built-in fans.

The X Comfort Air can soothe hot asses thanks to the four fans built into the seat of the chair, which looks like a pretty impressive gaming accessory even without the cooling tech.

“Use of a special five-fan blade design based on automotive industry tech allows the four built-in cooling fans to generate even greater volumes of air for improved airflow and speed. The use of high-quality components in the fan blade design provides a whopping 75,000-hour lifespan, which is double than that of industry standard and provides utmost performance and reliability,” explained Thermaltake.

The blades sit inside a wind blocker frame that’s designed to direct large amounts of air toward the middle section of the blade. This creates a compression effect that blocks air from escaping.

Acknowledging the fact that some people’s bottoms get a lot warmer than others during marathon gaming sessions, Thermaltake has added a three-button fan speed controller (1530 RPM, 3060 RPM, and 5100 RPM), letting users select a temperature that they find refreshingly cool.

The X Comfort Air also boasts many of the usual features found in pricey gaming chairs: 4D armrests, adjustable head and back support, dense foam padding, faux leather, breathable mesh, and a multi-function lockable tilt mechanism.

An all-black version and a red and black version of the chair are both available now for $500. A bit more expensie than many gaming chairs, but your ass will thank you for it.