If you were looking forward to becoming one of GameStop's PowerPass subscribers later this month, we have some bad news for you. The service, which was initially going to offer subscribers six months of unlimited used game rentals for $60, has been "temporarily paused" according to a report from Kotaku.

To be clear, this does not necessarily mean the program is shutting down for good. Indeed, according to one GameStop spokesperson, the company has merely identified "a few program limitations" that they'd like to iron out to "ensure [they] are able to provide [their] guests an exceptional service."

PowerPass has undergone a soft launch since its reveal in October with a full public launch slated to occur on November 19. If you've already bought into PowerPass, GameStop has you covered:

“For those guests who have already purchased the service, we will allow them to bring the pass, and video game they have checked-out, back to receive a full refund. In addition, we will allow them to pick out any Pre-Owned game for free.”

PowerPass was an intriguing idea when it was first announced but GameStop's decision to put the program on pause may suggest the service hasn't been met with quite as much interest as they would have liked.

Regardless, it's worth noting that, according to Kotaku, GameStop employees have simply been instructed to remove PowerPass advertising from the front of their stores and place it in the back for safekeeping. This could mean that PowerPass might make a comeback down the line, if GameStop fixes whatever issues they uncovered.