Nvidia has launched a new set of Game Ready drivers that are optimized for several of the latest releases.

Specifically, version 388.31 gets you geared up for EA’s new Star Wars Battlefront II which launches on November 17. The game, the center of loads of recent controversy on Reddit, recommends at least a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card which should get you a decent 60 FPS experience.

Nvidia also has a recommended graphics card article for Battlefront II if you’re interested in seeing how various cards perform.

The new Game Ready driver has also been tweaked to squeeze even more performance out of Destiny 2. According to Nvidia, gamers can expect improvements of as much as 53 percent. The newfound performance can be used to boost framerates or “reinvest” in higher image quality settings.

Injustice 2 also gets some love. The game originally launched on consoles in May but just now made its way to PC (as of yesterday).

Nvidia’s latest additionally includes SLI profiles for EVE Valkyrie – Warzone and Battlefront II, 3D Vision profiles for Injustice 2 and Battlefront II and a handful of bug fixes. Full details on the changes and fixes can be found in Nvidia’s official changelog.

As always, you can let Nvidia’s GeForce Experience handle the driver update or download and install it manually. Happy gaming!