As possibly the best VPN provider currently on the market, IPVanish is not the cheapest service you will find, but you get what you pay for. Speeds are pretty good, P2P and torrenting is allowed, no logging, plus there are a ton of servers and locations (over 60 countries, 800+ servers).

Now, with their special Black Friday discount offered only through the end of "Cyber Week," you can get a 2-year subscription at the promotional rate of $69, which works out to be $2.87/mo. Less than your average VPN, but for a top tier offering and service.

IPVanish is also offering to renew at the same rate for the lifetime of the subscription, so two years from now if you are satisfied with the service, you can renew and keep the rate of $2.87/mo.

Whether you're using a VPN for security concerns (e.g. to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots safely) or to bypass geoblocks on Netflix or YouTube, all plans include up to 5 simultaneous connections on multiple devices.

IPVanish has apps for Windows, macOS and Ubuntu, also for Android and iPhones, it can be set up on your router, and as a key defining feature, it's also got an Amazon FireTV app and it's widely used for Kodi streaming, too. Save 76% on a top VPN deal.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.