Apple has opened up registration for its fifth annual Hour of Code program that will run from December 4 to December 10. Programmers ranging from elementary school to seasoned veterans are welcome to take one hour out of their week to visit an Apple store and receive a free Swift lesson.

As part of an initiative to support education, Apple is encouraging people of all ages to learn basic programming techniques through fun activities. Apple recommends bringing your own iPad loaded with the Swift Playgrounds app but if you don't have a tablet, Apple will provide one you can use.

For children ages six to 12 (or young at heart Star Wars fans), Apple will show you how to bring the droids to life using Sphero robots. You'll be able to teach them how to traverse a maze and avoid obstacles, we're told.

On Tuesday, December 5, Apple will hold a special session for teachers. An overview of Apple's Everyone Can Code curriculum will be provided along with hands-on programming experience using the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. This session will include a tutorial on planning and building iOS apps using Keynote to keep track of ideas.

You can check out the entire collection of events for full details. Free registration is required in advance to reserve a spot. Times and program offerings vary by location so be sure to double check your registration location and time before you head on over to an Apple store.