Unless you happen to have an unlimited plan, it’s important to know how much data you're consuming, especially in developing countries where prices can be extremely high. To help people monitor and control their usage, Google is launching its Datally app worldwide.

Originally published in June, back when it was called Triangle, the Android application has now moved out of beta and undergone a name change. Datally, which comes from the words De Talli, meaning ‘high five’ in Hindi, shows which apps are consuming most data and what times it’s being used up.

Datally will recommend data saving methods based on individual use and features a button that stops all background data, though it’s possible to choose which background applications to block on an individual basis. Google’s program also reveals how much data the main app currently running in the foreground is using up.

For those who are about to run out of data, or are looking to save their allowance, Datally features a directory of nearby public Wi-Fi services. Users can even rate the quality of these networks, letting others know whether it's best to avoid them.

While virtually all of Datally’s functions are available through Android’s settings menus, the app makes data management easier, particularly for less tech-savvy users.

Datally is part of Google’s Next Billion Users initiative, which looks at ways of bringing Google products to emerging markets such as India, where there are certain challenges such as limited cellular connectivity. After testing the app in the Philippines for several months, Google said users were able to save up to 30 percent on their data.

Datally is available worldwide from the Google Play Store.