YouTube on Wednesday published its annual Rewind video, a retrospective look at 2017 as told by the year’s top viral stars.

As I’ve said before, Rewind is my favorite year in review compilation because it allows me to get current on all the pop culture and viral sensations that I missed over the past 12 months. It used to be that Rewind would allow me to relive those moments but these days, it’s all about playing catch-up.

YouTube has also revealed its top trending and music videos of 2017. The lists, which have been reproduced below, are based on a combination of time spent watching, sharing, commenting, liking and more. It’s an interesting take considering most “top” lists are based on user count alone.

YouTube’s top trending videos of 2017:

YouTube’s top music videos of 2017:

