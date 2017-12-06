YouTube publishes annual Rewind compilation, reveals top trending and music videos of 2017
What will you remember most about 2017?By Shawn Knight
YouTube on Wednesday published its annual Rewind video, a retrospective look at 2017 as told by the year’s top viral stars.
As I’ve said before, Rewind is my favorite year in review compilation because it allows me to get current on all the pop culture and viral sensations that I missed over the past 12 months. It used to be that Rewind would allow me to relive those moments but these days, it’s all about playing catch-up.
YouTube has also revealed its top trending and music videos of 2017. The lists, which have been reproduced below, are based on a combination of time spent watching, sharing, commenting, liking and more. It’s an interesting take considering most “top” lists are based on user count alone.
YouTube’s top trending videos of 2017:
- 1. Until We Will Become Dust - Oyster Masked (ตราบธุลีดิน - หน้ากากหอยนางรม) | THE MASK SINGER 2
- 2. ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
- 3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
- 4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer - America's Got Talent 2017
- 5. Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke
- 6. Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL
- 7. "INAUGURATION DAY" — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump's Inauguration
- 8. history of the entire world, i guess
- 9. In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film
- 10. Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News
YouTube’s top music videos of 2017:
- 1. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
- 2. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]
- 3. J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video)
- 4. Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video)
- 5. Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]
- 6. Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
- 7. 05. El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)
- 8. Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
- 9. DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
- 10. Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
What will you remember most about 2017?