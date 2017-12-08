Last night saw The Game Awards ceremony take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. As usual, the annual event featured a slew of new trailers, and we found out which titles took top honors in each category.

Death Stranding

A new trailer for Hideo Kojima’s mysterious PS4 game Death Stranding was expected to arrive on the night. While we did get a near eight-minute epic containing more of Norman Reedus, babies, black goo, and flying humanoids, there’s still no actual gameplay footage.

World War Z

Based on the popular movie rather than the original book, World War Z sees four players co-operatively take on hordes of zombies. Could this be the next Left 4 Dead?

Witchfire

It might come from the creators of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, but this is no walking simulator. Witchfire is also the work of those behind first-person shooters Painkiller and Bulletstorm—and it shows.

Metro: Exodus

We’ve been looking forward to seeing more of the next Metro game since it was unveiled at E3 earlier this year. There isn’t too much in this new trailer, but we now know it’s set for release in fall 2018.

Sea of Thieves

The pirate-themed Sea of Thieves looks like it could be a brilliantly fun multiplayer co-op experience. We’ll find out when it arrives on March 20.

PUBG desert map

PUBG has been smashing Steam records in the short time that it’s been available, and all with just one map and while still in early access. But that’s about to change with the release of new desert environment Miramar—playable on the game’s test servers right now—and the full launch of PUBG on December 20.

Soulcalibur VI

Soulcalibur may not get as much attention as fighting game rivals like Street Fighter and Tekken, but it’s still a very popular franchise. Here’s a teaser for the next game in the series.

In the valley of the gods

Developer of the excellent Firewatch, Campo Santo, is back with another first-person title. In the valley of the gods is set in Egypt during the late 1920s and features the studio’s distinct visual style.

Fade to Silence

Black Forest Game’s “character-driven, group survival game” hits Steam early access on December 14. Set in a wintry post-apocalypse, it sees humans struggle to survive against both the elements and supernatural beings.

Bayonetta 3

Good news for Switch owners: Nintendo is bringing both Bayonetta 1 and 2 to its hybrid console, while the third game will be a Switch exclusive.

A Way Out

A Way Out was already looking pretty great. Now, Hazelight, who also created Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, has revealed that you can play online with someone even if they don’t own a copy of the game.

GTFO

Like World War Z, GTFO is another four-player co-op game that will likely appeal to Left 4 Dead fans.

Fortnite Battle Royale 50 vs 50 Mode

Somewhat strangely, Epic Games' 50 versus 50 mode for Fortnite Battle Royale, which is available now, will only be around until December 17. So check it out while you can.

Away from trailers, the biggest winner of the night was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which walked away with the GOTY award, best action/adventure game, and best game direction.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Game of the Year

Horizon Zero Dawn

Persona 5

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [WINNER]

Best Game Direction

Horizon Zero Dawn

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [WINNER]

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Best Narrative

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

NieR: Automata

What Remains of Edith Finch [WINNER]

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Best Art Direction

Cuphead [WINNER]

Destiny 2

Horizon Zero Dawn

Persona 5

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Score / Music

Cuphead

Destiny 2

NieR: Automata [WINNER]

Persona 5

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Audio Design

Destiny 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice [WINNER]

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Performance

Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn

Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens, Hellblade [WINNER]

Games for Impact

Bury Me, My Love

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice [WINNER]

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

Please Knock on My Door

What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Grand Theft Auto Online

Overwatch [WINNER]

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Rainbow Six: Siege

Warframe

Best Independent Game

Cuphead [WINNER]

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Night in the Woods

Pyre

What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Mobile Game

Fire Emblem Heroes

Hidden Folks

Monument Valley 2 [WINNER]

Old Man’s Journey

Super Mario Run

Best Handheld Game

Ever Oasis

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Metroid: Samus Returns [WINNER]

Monster Hunter Stories

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World

Best VR/AR Game

Farpoint

Lone Echo

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [WINNER]

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

SUPERHOT VR

Best Action Game

Cuphead

Destiny 2

Nioh

Prey

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [WINNER]

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [WINNER]

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Best Role-Playing Game

Divinity: Original Sin II

Final Fantasy XV

NieR: Automata

Persona 5 [WINNER]

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Best Family Game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sonic Mania

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Odyssey [WINNER]

Best Strategy Game

Halo Wars 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle [WINNER]

Total War: Warhammer II

Tooth and Tail

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 18

Forza Motorsport 7 [WINNER]

Gran Turismo Sport

NBA 2K18

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2

Most Anticipated Game

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter World

Red Dead Redemption II

The Last of Us Part II [WINNER]

Trending Gamer

Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)

Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)

Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”) [WINNER]

Mike Grzesiek (“Shroud”)

Steven Spohn (AbleGamers)

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Overwatch [WINNER]

Rocket League

Best Esports Player

Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends) [WINNER]

Marcelo “coldzera” David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO)

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: GO)

Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, DOTA 2)

Best Esports Team

Cloud 9 [WINNER]

FaZe Clan

Lunatic-Hai

SK Telecom T1

Team Liquid

Student Game Award

Falling Sky

From Light

Hollowed

Impulsion

Level Squared [WINNER]

Meaning

Best Debut Indie Game

Cuphead [WINNER]

Golf Story

Hollow Knight

Mr. Shifty

Slime Rancher

Chinese Fan Game Award

Honor of Kings

ICEY

Gumballs & Dungeons

jx3 HD [WINNER]

Monument Valley 2