Here are all the winners and best trailers from The Game Awards
Death Stranding, new PUBG map, World War Z, and moreBy Rob Thubron
Last night saw The Game Awards ceremony take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. As usual, the annual event featured a slew of new trailers, and we found out which titles took top honors in each category.
Death Stranding
A new trailer for Hideo Kojima’s mysterious PS4 game Death Stranding was expected to arrive on the night. While we did get a near eight-minute epic containing more of Norman Reedus, babies, black goo, and flying humanoids, there’s still no actual gameplay footage.
World War Z
Based on the popular movie rather than the original book, World War Z sees four players co-operatively take on hordes of zombies. Could this be the next Left 4 Dead?
Witchfire
It might come from the creators of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, but this is no walking simulator. Witchfire is also the work of those behind first-person shooters Painkiller and Bulletstorm—and it shows.
Metro: Exodus
We’ve been looking forward to seeing more of the next Metro game since it was unveiled at E3 earlier this year. There isn’t too much in this new trailer, but we now know it’s set for release in fall 2018.
Sea of Thieves
The pirate-themed Sea of Thieves looks like it could be a brilliantly fun multiplayer co-op experience. We’ll find out when it arrives on March 20.
PUBG desert map
PUBG has been smashing Steam records in the short time that it’s been available, and all with just one map and while still in early access. But that’s about to change with the release of new desert environment Miramar—playable on the game’s test servers right now—and the full launch of PUBG on December 20.
Soulcalibur VI
Soulcalibur may not get as much attention as fighting game rivals like Street Fighter and Tekken, but it’s still a very popular franchise. Here’s a teaser for the next game in the series.
In the valley of the gods
Developer of the excellent Firewatch, Campo Santo, is back with another first-person title. In the valley of the gods is set in Egypt during the late 1920s and features the studio’s distinct visual style.
Fade to Silence
Black Forest Game’s “character-driven, group survival game” hits Steam early access on December 14. Set in a wintry post-apocalypse, it sees humans struggle to survive against both the elements and supernatural beings.
Bayonetta 3
Good news for Switch owners: Nintendo is bringing both Bayonetta 1 and 2 to its hybrid console, while the third game will be a Switch exclusive.
A Way Out
A Way Out was already looking pretty great. Now, Hazelight, who also created Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, has revealed that you can play online with someone even if they don’t own a copy of the game.
GTFO
Like World War Z, GTFO is another four-player co-op game that will likely appeal to Left 4 Dead fans.
Fortnite Battle Royale 50 vs 50 Mode
Somewhat strangely, Epic Games' 50 versus 50 mode for Fortnite Battle Royale, which is available now, will only be around until December 17. So check it out while you can.
Away from trailers, the biggest winner of the night was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which walked away with the GOTY award, best action/adventure game, and best game direction.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Game of the Year
Horizon Zero Dawn
Persona 5
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [WINNER]
Best Game Direction
Horizon Zero Dawn
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [WINNER]
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Best Narrative
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
NieR: Automata
What Remains of Edith Finch [WINNER]
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Best Art Direction
Cuphead [WINNER]
Destiny 2
Horizon Zero Dawn
Persona 5
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Score / Music
Cuphead
Destiny 2
NieR: Automata [WINNER]
Persona 5
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Audio Design
Destiny 2
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice [WINNER]
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Performance
Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn
Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Melina Juergens, Hellblade [WINNER]
Games for Impact
Bury Me, My Love
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice [WINNER]
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Night in the Woods
Please Knock on My Door
What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2
Grand Theft Auto Online
Overwatch [WINNER]
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Rainbow Six: Siege
Warframe
Best Independent Game
Cuphead [WINNER]
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Night in the Woods
Pyre
What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Mobile Game
Fire Emblem Heroes
Hidden Folks
Monument Valley 2 [WINNER]
Old Man’s Journey
Super Mario Run
Best Handheld Game
Ever Oasis
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Metroid: Samus Returns [WINNER]
Monster Hunter Stories
Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World
Best VR/AR Game
Farpoint
Lone Echo
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [WINNER]
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
SUPERHOT VR
Best Action Game
Cuphead
Destiny 2
Nioh
Prey
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [WINNER]
Best Action/Adventure Game
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [WINNER]
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Best Role-Playing Game
Divinity: Original Sin II
Final Fantasy XV
NieR: Automata
Persona 5 [WINNER]
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Best Family Game
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sonic Mania
Splatoon 2
Super Mario Odyssey [WINNER]
Best Strategy Game
Halo Wars 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle [WINNER]
Total War: Warhammer II
Tooth and Tail
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Best Sports/Racing Game
FIFA 18
Forza Motorsport 7 [WINNER]
Gran Turismo Sport
NBA 2K18
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2
Most Anticipated Game
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter World
Red Dead Redemption II
The Last of Us Part II [WINNER]
Trending Gamer
Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)
Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)
Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”) [WINNER]
Mike Grzesiek (“Shroud”)
Steven Spohn (AbleGamers)
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Overwatch [WINNER]
Rocket League
Best Esports Player
Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends) [WINNER]
Marcelo “coldzera” David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO)
Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: GO)
Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)
Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, DOTA 2)
Best Esports Team
Cloud 9 [WINNER]
FaZe Clan
Lunatic-Hai
SK Telecom T1
Team Liquid
Student Game Award
Falling Sky
From Light
Hollowed
Impulsion
Level Squared [WINNER]
Meaning
Best Debut Indie Game
Cuphead [WINNER]
Golf Story
Hollow Knight
Mr. Shifty
Slime Rancher
Chinese Fan Game Award
Honor of Kings
ICEY
Gumballs & Dungeons
jx3 HD [WINNER]
Monument Valley 2