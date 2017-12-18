Sid Meier's Civilization franchise has existed for well over two decades, and yet the series is still finding ways to innovate on one of turn-based strategy's most successful formulas with Sid Meier's Civilization VI (read the review). Featuring a new city planning system as well as some major tweaks to combat and building, the series' latest installment is another step forward for strategy gaming, and now you can get it on sale for 50% off.

Jump in and advance your civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age by waging war, conducting diplomacy, advancing your culture, and going head to head with history's greatest leaders. Whether you seek to rule the world with overwhelming force and unite it through science, Sid Meier's Civilization VI lets you tackle world domination your way as you create a civilization that stands the test of time.

You can get Sid Meier's Civilization VI on sale for $29.99, saving 50% off its normal $59.99 retail price.