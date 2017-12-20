The release date for the first DLC pack for Call of Duty: WWII is just over a month away, and the developers at Sledgehammer Games have decided to give us a tease of what we can expect from it.

The expansion is called “The Resistance,” and it comes with a ton of content. There will be three new maps, a new War Mode mission, and a new chapter for the Nazi Zombies mode, which also includes a brutal new weapon and enemy.

As the name suggests, this DLC focuses on the resistance efforts during WWII. In the single-player campaign, we got a tiny taste of the French resistance with the mission, "Liberation" (one of my favorite chapters). To gain a little more insight into how and where the French Resistance took up arms, we get the "Occupation" map.

Occupation is actually a remake of the map called "Resistance" in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode. The geography is German-occupied downtown Paris, so you’ll be looking at urban warfare situations. Long alleyways will have you engaging in mid-range combat, while indoor locations make for perfect nests to ambush or regroup.

While the French resistance is probably the most well-known and romanticized resistance movements of World War II, other civilian fronts worked against the Nazis as well. The map "Anthropoid" puts us in Prague, home of the Czech resistance.

The map is based on the real-life mission Operation Anthropoid, which sought to assassinate Obergruppenführer Reinhard Heydrich.

The map has a long center lane bisected by a river with a bridge creating a bottleneck. It also has “long-flanking paths that can be used by snipers for ranged attacks.” This will probably be a favorite map for me.

True events also inspired the third map. If you know about Operation Valkyrie or have seen the Tom Cruise film Valkyrie, then the location might look somewhat familiar to you. The "Valkyrie" map is located in the Masurian Woods of East Prussia. It was inspired by Hitler’s “Wolf’s Lair,” which was the staging area for the Nazi's planned invasion of Russia. It also was the scene of Hitler’s attempted assassination by German Army officers.

The map is loaded with bunkers. It has a center lane surrounded by overwatch positions and machine gun nests. There will be a lot of close-quarters combat in the center of the map, which is ideal for those who prefer a close-up shotgun play style. The outer edges of the area have nice lanes for setting up with a sniper rifle.

In addition to the new maps, players will get a new War Mode mission. This multiplayer mode requires players to complete different tasks. Currently, there are only three missions — Operation Breakout, Operation Griffin, and Operation Neptune.

The Resistance expansion will add Operation Intercept which has players saving resistance fighters just outside of St. Lo, France. It will be urban warfare with Allied players attempting to rescue the resistance, destroy comms equipment stop an Axis train.

The last bit of content in the expansion is for the frantic and frustrating Nazi Zombies. I love this mode with its endless waves of zombies, but it has had me throwing my controller more than once with its confusing layout and non-existent instruction on how to complete the tasks.

The DLC adds a new chapter to the multiplayer co-op story called "The Darkest Shore." It is set on an island just north of Germany shortly after your fight in the first chapter, "The Final Reich."

“Only days after the horrific disaster of Mittelburg, the crew has received intel that suggests Doktor Straub is on an island just north of Germany. Blanketed in fog, this island is surrounded by Nazi air and sea power – and crawling with the Undead. Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson will need to battle all this and more to uncover the mysteries hidden within the Darkest Shore.”

The fog is going to add an extra layer of difficulty to the mode since you won’t be able to see the zombies until they are about five feet away. As if that was not enough, there will be a new monstrosity created by Dr. Straub. Rather than a zombie that just shambles (or runs) toward you, this new one is “strategic.” Expect it to ambush you when you least expect it.

Fortunately, the devs were kind enough to have also created a killer new weapon for us poor souls called the Rip Saw. It is a gun with a spinning buzzsaw blade attached to the front. The saw can be used at close range to slice zombies to pieces, or it can be fired to do damage from a distance.

Activision and Sledgehammer have not mentioned how much expansions are going to sell for, but since the Season Pass is $50, we can expect DLC to be a fraction of that. My guess would be in the $15-20 range.

The Resistance hits the PlayStation 4 first on January 30 and will become available for other platforms sometime after that. Keep your eyes on the Microsoft store and Steam for Xbox One and PC details.