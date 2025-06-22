Something to look forward to: AMD is preparing to expand its mid-range CPU lineup with the Ryzen 5 9600X3D, a chip that would bring 3D V-Cache tech to a broader audience of gamers and PC builders. The existence of this new chip wasn't revealed through a formal announcement, but rather via a support list for AMD's recently launched Radeon AI R9700 graphics card, where the processor appeared alongside other unreleased models.

This leak has fueled speculation that AMD is looking to strengthen its position in the competitive mid-range segment, where it faces stiff competition from Intel's Core i5-14600K and Core Ultra 5 245K. Just earlier this week, we reported that Intel's Core Ultra 7 265KF had hit a record-low price of $229, or about 40% off its launch price less than a year ago.

The Ryzen 5 9600X3D is expected to feature 6 cores and 12 threads, built on AMD's Zen 5 microarchitecture and "Granite Ridge" silicon. The standout feature is the inclusion of second-gen 3D V-Cache in a mainstream CPU, stacking an additional 64 MB of cache on top of the standard 32 MB on-die cache, resulting in a total of 96 MB of L3 cache.

Clock speeds for the new processor are anticipated to closely match those of the standard Ryzen 5 9600X, with boost frequencies likely reaching up to 5.4 GHz. The chip is expected to maintain a 65-watt TDP, striking a balance between performance and energy efficiency that should appeal to users seeking a capable yet cost-effective upgrade. The 9600X3D will also support DDR5-5600 memory and fit into AMD's AM5 socket, ensuring compatibility with the latest motherboards and platforms.

With its six-core configuration, the Ryzen 5 9600X3D is positioned as a more affordable alternative to higher-end X3D models, such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which offer more cores but come at a significantly higher price.

This strategy mirrors AMD's previous approach with the limited-release Ryzen 5 7600X3D. However, the growing trend of modern games recommending or requiring 8-core CPUs raises questions about the long-term viability of 6-core chips for future gaming titles.

Still, AMD's V-Cache technology provides a unique advantage in cache-sensitive scenarios, potentially offsetting the lower core count in many current games.

Industry observers expect the Ryzen 5 9600X3D to debut first in pre-built systems from major integrators, with retail availability for DIY builders anticipated later in the year, possibly during the holiday season.

Pricing details remain unconfirmed, but the chip is widely expected to undercut the cost of higher-tier X3D models, making it an attractive entry point for those seeking next-generation gaming performance on a budget.