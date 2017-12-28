Apple has been in a bit of hot water with their user base lately following rumors that the company has intentionally slowed down older iPhone models. The news was troubling to users for a variety of reasons but chief among them was the concern that Apple could have been doing this to subtly push people to upgrade their entire iPhone instead of performing a simple battery replacement.

Despite earlier benchmarks that seemed to prove otherwise, the tech giant has since confirmed that they do indeed throttle CPU performance on older iPhones - just not for the reasons many users think. Instead, the company has claimed that their goal with the throttling was simply to extend the usability of older phones, not to manipulate users into upgrading via "planned obsolescence."

Good intentions or not, the controversy surrounding the issue has raised questions about the potential throttling of other smartphones on the market.

While companies like Samsung and Sony still seem to be preparing official statements on the matter, both HTC and Motorola claim they do not perform the same CPU throttling that Apple does. "We do not throttle CPU performance based on older batteries," said one Motorola spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. HTC echoed similar sentiments.

This still doesn't give us the full picture, though. It's impossible to tell whether or not the companies in question throttle CPU performance for reasons aside from aging batteries but it seems to be the best information we're going to get for the time being.