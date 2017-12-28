In technology circles, years past are often remembered for a specific product or trend that took root that year. Virtual reality, tablets, 3D printing, set-top boxes and smartwatches are just a few of the categories that have had their shot in recent memory, with varying degrees of success.

The top trends of 2018 have yet to be determined but with CES just around the corner, we’ve already got a pretty accurate roadmap of where the industry in heading (hint: smart home speakers are high on the list - just ask Amazon).

LG on Thursday said it will be using the stage at CES to announce, among other products, its first premium smart AI audio product. LG teamed up with Google on the creation of the LG ThinQ Speaker which comes with Google Assistant built in.

Not just a smart companion, the speaker is also a voice-activated interface for LG’s various smart home appliances. For example, users can say, “OK Google, talk to LG, turn on the air purifier” and the deed will be done.

Details are a bit sparse but according to LG, the unit will perform admirably as a speaker as well thanks to built-in Meridian Audio technology. It’s also compatible with high quality lossless files, giving the speaker the ability to faithfully recreate sounds that were originally recorded in the studio.

A full reveal (hopefully with pricing and availability information) will take place at CES 2018 which officially kicks off on Tuesday, January 9, at noon in Las Vegas.