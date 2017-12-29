A large number of PC owners these days prefer to cool their hardware using water rather than air. But those looking for something more than a separate all-in-one liquid cooler might want to check out DeepCool’s Baronkase Liquid case, which features a built-in, self-contained liquid cooling system.

The case comes pre-installed with DeepCool’s own Captain 120EX liquid cooling solution, which uses a 120mm radiator. As it’s an all-in-one, it doesn’t require the kind of maintenance demanded by custom water cooling loops.

One of the most eye-catching elements of this system is the specially designed flow indicator that shows the flow rate of the liquid. The case will likely be loved by those who can’t get enough of RGB lighting, too, as it allows users to change the LED colors of the fan, front lighting, waterblock, and flow-rotor unit via a front controller at the top.

The cooler supports multiple new and older sockets from Intel and AMD, including AM4 and LGA 1151.

The case's other specs are also pretty impressive. There’s a tempered glass side panel to show off all that gorgeous hardware, two cooling fans, two USB 3.0 ports, two 3.5-inch drive bays, and three 2.5-inch drive bays, one of which is in a special position to show off your SSD. There’s even a carry handle that can be removed when not in use.

While the BaronKase Liquid is a mATX case, it’s able to fit ATX motherboards. This is achieved by mounting the PSU at the top, where it draws power using the included extension cable. It can even support 340mm GPUs by removing the nameplate on the back panel.

The BaronKase Liquid will be available from next month. The black version costs $140, while the white model is $150, which seem like a good prices considering how much a liquid AIO cooler costs on its own.