As the year draws to a close, it’s time to look back on the PC gaming landscape of 2017. While loot boxes cast a Death Star-sized shadow over the industry, plenty of brilliant titles arrived on our favorite platform during this period. For this weekend open forum, we want to know which PC game released over the last 12 months you loved the most.

Personally, the game I couldn’t get enough of this year was Divinity: Original Sin II. After spending almost 100 hours completing it, I look forward to restarting the epic RPG with a different character. The only thing stopping me is all the other great games I’m still playing.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins shows how much a year off can benefit a long-running franchise. There’s also the amazing What Remains of Edith Finch to consider. First-person shooter fans might put Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus or Destiny 2 forward, while horror/sci-fi lovers could argue for Resident Evil 7 and Prey.

Other contenders might include Cuphead, Total War: Warhammer II, and Torment: Tides of Numenera. And there’ll surely be those who say Steam’s most popular game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, deserves to take the crown.

Were any of these games your favorite? Perhaps you feel a lesser-known title deserves the Game of 2017 award. Whatever your thoughts, do let us know in the comments below.