This year at CES HP is bringing along two new laptops, a 3D camera, and a streaming box for gamers. All of HP's new offerings point towards a future with more emphasis on content creation, virtual reality, and support for intensive gaming to be possible anywhere.

The HP Spectre x360 15 is a convertible laptop designed for creative professionals and enthusiasts alike. Featuring the choice of Radeon RX Vega or Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, this laptop is equipped to handle multimedia creation. A 4K UHD touch screen covered in Gorilla Glass works as a digital canvas when paired with HP's Tilt Pen.

Built with an aluminum chassis, the sleek design has silver and copper color accenting. The latest Spectre from HP boasts battery life of up to 13.5 hours and is also equipped with Fast Charge technology. Reaching 50% charge takes as little as 30 minutes so that you can move about as needed.

HP is also bringing the ultralight detachable ENVY x2 to show off. Weighing in at 1.65 lbs and measuring in at 7.9mm thick, the ENVY x2 is built for ultimate portability. A backlit keyboard and magnetic stand provide ease of use and comfort for when productivity is important.

The detachable tablet also is equipped with 4G LTE and Intel 7th generation processors. Up to 15 hours of use can be had before a recharge is needed. Fast charging allows for a 90% charge to be achieved within 90 minutes.

Due to the rise in virtual and augmented reality applications, HP has come out with the Sprout 3D Camera. Sprout can attach to the top of a monitor and then be used to create 3D models. It also functions as a regular 2D camera for streaming video or capturing photos.

Utilizing simultaneous localization and mapping, 3D models can be built in real time by rotating an object in front of the camera. HP has built a workflow that allows different resolutions of scanning depending on the intended use of an imported model. Virtual reality applications typically require models with fewer polygons and less complexity to prevent environments from lagging or crashing.

Gamers may find the OMEN Game Stream to be a worthwhile addition to stream PC games to machines with lower grade hardware. Game Stream assists with H.264 encoding while an OMEN PC does the hard work of running your favorite games. Any two supported computers with an internet connection can be bridged with Game Stream, making it easy to use an ultralight laptop or low end desktop and still have a good experience.

Both the Spectre x360 15 and Sprout 3D Camera will be available starting in March 2018 followed by the ENVY x2 and OMEN Game Stream later in Spring.