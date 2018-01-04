Ahead of CES 2018, Dell has revealed a revamped version of its excellent XPS 13 laptop. Not only is the 2018 model smaller, lighter, and more powerful, but it also boasts a 4K touchscreen option and comes in rose gold/white.

The outside of the device doesn’t look a whole lot different to what we’ve seen before, though the white version does feature a glass fiber weave with coating that stops discoloration and repels substances—apart from mustard and sunscreen, apparently.

What is different, however, is the notebook’s size. It’s now 24 percent smaller by volume than last year’s model, measuring 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.46 inches, which is very close to what Apple's 12-inch MacBook measures. It’s also slightly lighter at 2.67 pounds.

The Infinity Edge bezels have been reduced, too. At 4mm, they’re now 23 percent slimmer than the previous version, giving a screen-to-body ratio of 80.7 percent. And while the webcam is still at the bottom of the screen, enabling a great double-chin effect on Skype calls, it’s now an infrared camera with Windows Hello support. For those who’d rather not use their face as a login, there's a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.

Internally, the new machine comes with an 8th-generation Core i5-8250U CPU or the Core i7-8550U chip seen in the previous XPS 13 that arrived last year. Performance is improved through a cooling system consisting of a dual fan and dual heat pipe. There’s also Gore Thermal Insulation that directs heat out of the machine, keeping components nice and chilly. All of which makes it “the world’s most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class,” according to Dell.

Display options now include a 4K touchscreen in place of the previous QHD+ display, which gives the XPS 13 an 11-hour battery life. Opting for the FHD screen will extend this to almost 20 hours.

Other specs include up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD (NVMe PCIe), Intel UHD Graphics 620, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB Type-C, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The new XPS 13 is available today starting at $999.