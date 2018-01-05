Lottery mania is sweeping the nation. It’s been more than two months since someone won the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, pushing the prizes to near record levels. The Mega Millions jackpot currently sits at $450 million and the Powerball jackpot has swelled to $570 million.

Winning the lottery is a life-changing event that most of us will never get to experience but with this week’s open forum, we invite you to dream a little. What would you do if you won the lottery? Would you take the lump sum or opt for annual payouts? Do you immediately retire and buy your own private island? Perhaps you invest heavily into your favorite cryptocurrency?