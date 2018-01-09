Back in October, Amazon officially announced their Amazon Key service - a $249 kit that lets Amazon Prime customers give delivery drivers one-time access codes that allow them to leave packages just inside the front door instead of on the porch. The included Amazon Cloud Camera records the entire time, for security purposes.

In partnership with same-day delivery company Deliv, smart lock maker August will soon offer their customers a similar -- albeit more limited -- service. Dubbed "August Access," this service will work in much the same way as Amazon Key, with customers providing Deliv's drivers a one-time home access code. The use of this service will require ownership of an August smart lock, a Yale residential lock or certain commercial locks.

"Through this unique partnership, we are bringing a bit of magic to the shopping experience," Deliv CEO Daphne Carmeli said in a statement. "Deliv provides the last mile fulfillment solution for a broad retailer network across the country while August Home supplies the technology to take the final step into the home for a totally seamless experience, start to finish."

To ensure the security of a user's property, August claims there will be a "camera feature" to allow a customer to monitor a delivery driver's actions live or review the recording at a later date although the company hasn't elaborated on what form this feature might take just yet. Beyond that, the August Access FAQ suggests the use of the company's Doorbell Cam for an additional layer of security.

Although services like Amazon Key and August Access could reduce the odds of a shady individual swiping their package, allowing a stranger into their home -- even if that stranger is being monitored -- is still a risk some consumers will likely never be willing to take.

If you're interested in giving August Access a shot, you may be in for a bit of a wait. Though Deliv and August have been privately testing the service for some time now, there's no word on when a public version of the service will roll out.