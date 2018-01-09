The Razer Phone has already proven to be quite the mobile entertainment center, due in no small part to the device's speedy 120Hz display. However, Razer will soon be partnering with Netflix to improve the experience even further.

In an upcoming software update, both companies will be bringing Dolby's Digital 5.1 surround sound functionality and HDR video playback to the Razer Phone's Netflix app, making it the first smartphone to pack both of these technologies into one device.

"The Razer Phone brings an incredible Netflix viewing experience to the smartphone," said Anthony Park, Netflix's vice president of engineering. "We look forward to delivering this experience to our members around the world so they can watch their favorite entertainment on the go in the best possible quality."

The 5.1 surround sound feature will be accessible by using either THX-certified headphones or the device's built-in "Dolby-optimized" speakers.

"We engineered the Razer Phone to handle HDR video and sound like no other phone on the market," said Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, in a statement. "We are incredibly excited to deliver Netflix entertainment on a smartphone like never before, enabling us to take full measure of the Razer Phone’s HDR10-enabled display and dual-firing, front-facing Dolby-optimized speakers and THX-certified headphone connectivity."

The update is set to arrive later this month alongside a number of minor firmware improvements "related to screen and sound to ensure a great Netflix experience." The update will also include an optional Netflix home screen widget for immediate access. There is a catch, though - this improved version of Netflix is only available if you're subscribed to the company's $13.99/mo premium plan.