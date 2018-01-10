Although best known for network attached storage solutions, QNAP is more than a one trick pony. AfoBot is a new companion robot from the company that offers enhanced connectivity between people and machines.

AfoBot stands 10.67 inches tall and weighs just under 4 lbs. Unlike small digital assistants, AfoBot supports video calling with up to four peers. Natural language processing allows for voice commands to request a variety of expected features such as setting alarms, playing music, and getting the latest weather reports.

Instead of being a purely utilitarian model, AfoBot has been designed to facilitate ease of communication and improving quality of life among elderly users. There may not be an extensive list of complex queries that AfoBot will respond to, but the robot will remain easy to operate.

IoT devices are becoming more common than ever before and managing all of them requires some patience. QBoat Sunny is a mini server that allows monitoring and management of connected devices. Creating a smart home requires interfacing at least a few different products together and QBoat Sunny helps do just that.

Running on an AL-314 processor with 2GB of RAM, the QBoat Sunny has two M.2 slots for SSDs, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and three gigabit LAN ports. A third M.2 slot is available for wireless modules. This fairly substantial hardware fits into a 12cm x 12cm board and is compatible with Phillips Hue smart lighting out of the box.