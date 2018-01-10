Mesh Wi-Fi systems have been getting more popular recently with sales numbers to match. As reported by TechCrunch, these network systems now account for roughly 40 percent of all new Wi-Fi router sales. Recognizing the trend, many companies have started to get in on the action.

Netgear jumped on the mesh networking train a while back with the release of their Orbi Home Wi-Fi system and now China-based smartphone company Huawei is following suit.

Announced at CES 2018, Huawei's "Wi-Fi Q2" mesh network will be composed of one main satellite hub and several smaller satellite access points which allow customers to bring full network coverage to virtually any part of their home, largely eliminating Wi-Fi dead zones.

"We are streaming more content than ever before, more music, more movies, and more social media on more connected devices, which makes fast and reliable Wi-Fi an essential need," said Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group. "The Huawei WiFi Q2 offers today’s families a hybrid whole home Wi-Fi system with a reliable, flexible solution that expands Wi-Fi throughout our homes."

This technology is nothing new, of course. As previously stated, other companies already sell similar systems. What makes Huawei's mesh Wi-Fi system stand out is its use of a "powerline" network system which will allow network traffic to be directed throughout your home via the existing electrical system, eliminating the need to use Ethernet cables.

If you're interested in checking out the Wi-Fi Q2, you'll be able to pick up a three-pack containing three main Wi-Fi hubs for $349 or a separate starter kit featuring one hub and two satellite devices for $219. Huawei has not announced an official release date for the system just yet.