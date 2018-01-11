If you haven't been following the iPhone throttling debacle, Apple recently caught a bit of heat from their customers for throttling the CPU performance of older iPhones without user consent or knowledge. This naturally raised concerns about potential "planned obsolescence" on Apple's part, a process by which a company intentionally degrades the performance of an older product to push users to purchase newer models.

In Apple's case, the performance throttling was strictly intended to preserve the battery life of older devices, not to manipulate customers. Regardless, to rectify the situation, the company has since offered $29 battery replacements (a $50 discount) to anyone who owns an iPhone 6 Plus or newer. Though many iPhone owners have already taken advantage of the offer, if you own an iPhone 6 Plus, you'll have to wait a few extra months to get your own battery replacement.

As discovered by MacRumors, internal Apple documents allegedly state that the iPhone 6 Plus' replacement batteries are in limited supply at the moment, with shipments expected to be delayed until "late March to early April." However, iPhone 6 and 6s Plus owners will only have to wait "approximately two weeks" for their replacements to arrive in stores.

The document reportedly states that most other iPhone owners will receive their battery replacements much sooner, with no significant delays.

Though this may be frustrating news for some, Apple's $29 battery replacement offer will be available until the end of the year meaning virtually everyone should have enough time to get one before the deal expires. If you don't want to wait, iFixit recently cut the price of their own DIY iPhone battery replacement kits to $29, with support for iPhones as old as the 4S.