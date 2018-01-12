Game of Thrones features an iconic theme song that sounds good on just about anything it’s played on, even calculators.

YouTube user It’s a small world recently posted a video in which four Senbonzakura AR-7778 calculators are used to play the show’s main theme. What’s neat about this model of calculator is that tones can be assigned to keys, essentially turning the mathematics tool into a musical instrument.

The YouTuber is well-versed on the calculator and other improvised musical instruments as evident by her upload history. I’d recommend checking out this video of Super Mario Bros. being played as well as this rendition of the Star Wars theme.

