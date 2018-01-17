Sony in October announced plans to bring a "new range" of officially licensed controllers to PS4 consoles. True to their word, the company has since revealed the Nacon wired controller, the @Play wired controller and Hori's "mini gamepad."

These additions to Sony's licensed controller line-up came after Nacon and Razer got their "pro controller" offerings officially licensed, marking a long-term commitment to providing players with "more ways to play" on Sony's part.

However, since October, not many other officially licensed PS4 controllers have hit the market. Furthermore, the ones that already exist still closely resemble the original PS4 controller which isn't to everybody's taste.

If you're one of those people, you're in luck. Sony has just announced the Hori Onyx, the company's first officially licensed wireless controller. Aside from being fully wireless, the Onyx also bears a much closer resemblance to the Xbox One's default controller than anything else from Sony which may be a major plus for some.

According to Sony's official announcement, the Hori Onyx will feature "all core controls," direct Bluetooth connectivity, dual "vibration motors" and asymmetrical joysticks. There is a catch, though - the device is currently only available to European customers.

We've reached out to Sony to find out whether or not the device will be making its way to other parts of the world and will update this story when we hear back.