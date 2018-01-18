As Amazon continues its search for a second headquarters location, finalist cities will need to put up lucrative incentives to attempt to attract business. Amazon's project build is expected to cost $5 billion and bring in 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Out of proposals from 238 distinct locations, Amazon has cut down its list of preferred cities to just 20. Out of all the remaining cities, all are in the United States except for Toronto, Ontario.

Cities in the running for Amazon HQ2

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C

The hunt for a new headquarters location is far from over, but a decision is expected to be made in 2018. Amazon plans to negotiate with each of the desired cities to see what concessions can be made to offer additional benefits.

Amazon has not publicly disclosed what additional benefits it is looking for from specific cities. Tax breaks and available land space for construction are likely top the criteria given that Amazon is requiring at least 8 million square feet in a region no more than 30 miles from a major metropolitan area.

For every $1 invested into Seattle, Amazon states that $1.4 has been contributed to the local economy. As the hunt for the next Amazon headquarters continues, cities are sure to make extravagant offers in order to attempt to attract new jobs and investment.