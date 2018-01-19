God of War’s release date is still up in the air. We only know it is due out sometime this year, but that has not stopped Sony from planning to offer a collector’s edition. GameStop just published a product page advertising the God of War Stone Mason Edition.

The special package retails at $150, but you get a lot of physical and digital junk with it. This collectors box is for hardcore fans only. It comes with the following.

Full game

9" Kratos & Atreus statue

Steelbook case

2" Huldra Brothers carvings

God of War lithograph

Cloth map

Stone Mason’s ring

Mimir's Head talking keychain

2" Horse and Troll carvings

In addition to all the loot that comes in the box, players will also have access to exclusive digital content when the game releases, including:

Defender of the Chosen Shield

Death's Vow Armor Set

Exile's Guardian Shield

God of War Digital Comic #0 by Dark Horse

God of War Digital Mini Artbook by Dark Horse

Dynamic PS4 Theme

GameStop lists the release date for the Stone Mason Edition as June 30, 2018. However, this is undoubtedly a placeholder date since the PlayStation Store still has a placeholder of December 31, 2018.

The last day of June and December are the most commonly used dates to place on products that do not have a release officially scheduled. June is usually used for games due out in the first half of the year, while December usually indicates a second-half launch.

GameStop could be indicating that God of War will be coming sooner rather than later. Of course, unless Sony changes the placeholder in the store, it isn’t safe to make any bets on that.