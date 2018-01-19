Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely heard of the massive Spectre and Meltdown security flaws. They affect nearly all modern CPUs and can allow hackers to view sensitive data stored on your computer. After the vulnerabilities were discovered, the response from manufacturers was swift and wide reaching. Intel recently announcing that 90% of their CPUs have "received" a patch, but there is still lots of work to be done.

While Intel took the brunt of the fallout, elements of the attack can be used to target nearly all modern CPUs regardless of manufacturer. That being said, have these huge security concerns changed your mind on building your next computer or upgrading your current system?

In addition to that, have skyrocketing RAM and GPU prices made you reconsider as well or are you biting the bullet and going for it regardless?