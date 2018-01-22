Could the iPhone X become one of Apple’s most short-lived smartphone? That the opinion of renowned KGI Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes low demand for Apple’s flagship might result in production ceasing this summer.

According to a KGI report obtained by AppleInsider, the main factor behind Apple’s thinking is the lukewarm reception toward the iPhone X in China. Apple is the fifth biggest phone manufacturer in the Asian nation, and the only foreign company to appear in the country’s top ten best-selling handsets list—the iPhone 7 Plus took the second spot. But Chinese consumers have a penchant for phones with large displays, and they view the iPhone X’s contentious notch as taking up too much screen real estate.

Kuo said Apple would release three new phones this fall. Instead of dropping the price of the iPhone X once they launch, the flagship will be “end of life” in the summer of 2018. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be discounted once the new devices are released.

Kuo still has some positive news for Apple, though. In addition to seeing a small 5 percent growth in the first half of the year, the company will end 2018 with an overall growth rate of 10 percent for the entire year, mostly thanks to the new handsets.

Much of the iPhone X’s technology and design are expected to appear in Apple’s next generation of phones, which include a second-gen 5.8-inch iPhone X, a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, and a new 6.1-inch iPhone SE that features Face ID and costs between $650 - $750. Apple hopes the two larger devices will appeal to the Chinese market.