When Intel announced its 8th generation Coffee Lake desktop chips back in September, it boasted that the lineup contained the “best gaming CPU ever.” But what has disappointed consumers is the relatively small number of options—just six processors—and the fact they are only compatible with the Z370 chipset. According to new rumors, however, this could soon change.

Videocardz claims to have a full list of unreleased Coffee Lake-S CPUs from an Australian etailer. There are eight new chips in total, ranging from a Celeron G4900 to a Core i5-8600.

At the lowest end are the two entry-level Celerons. Both the G4900 and G4920 feature two cores/two threads, 2MB of cache, and base clocks of 3.1 GHz and 3.2 GHz, respectively. Assuming Viddeocardz's info is correct, converting from Australian dollars to US currency sees the G4900 come in at $51 and the G4920 cost $64.

Next are the Pentium Gold models: the G5400 ($72), G5500 ($102), and G5600 ($114). They all feature 2 cores/4 threads, 4MB of cache, and base clocks that range from 3.7 GHz to 3.9 GHz.

All five of these chips, which will be the first Celeron and Pentium CPUs in the Coffee Lake-S line, come with UHD Graphics 620 IGP.

Moving onto the Intel Core processors, it appears that the current i3-8100 and i3-8350K will be joined by the $169 Core i3-8300, which is rumored to feature 4 cores/4 threads, 8MB of cache, and a base clock of 3.7 GHz.

Finally, there are the two locked i5 chips: the $232 i5-8500 and $263 i5-8600. Both have 6 cores/6 threads and 9 MB of cache, as well as base clocks of 3.0 GHz (8500) and 3.1 GHz (8600). All Core chips come with UHD graphics 630 IGP. There’s no word on any new Coffee Lake Core i7 CPUs.

The new chips are rumored to arrive on February 14—maybe Intel’s hoping to take advantage of Valentine’s day? Expect to see the US launch prices come in slightly cheaper than the direct conversion from Australian dollars.

As for alternatives to the expensive Z370 motherboards, they’re rumored to arrive alongside or soon after the new Coffee Lake chips.