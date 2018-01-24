As a heavyweight in the DRM market, Denuvo has put up a good defense against software pirates and crackers alike. Customers ranging from UbiSoft and Electronic Arts to Warner Bros and Lionsgate Entertainment have top tier games relying on Denuvo's software. Now, security firm Irdeto has purchased Denuvo but will not restructure the company.

Operations at Denuvo will continue on as usual. No staff members are being let go from Denvuo's headquarters. The newly acquired business will help Irdeto improve anti-cheat measures put in place for gaming. Denuvo's core will receive an update to include intellectual property from Irdeto Cloakware to strengthen anti-piracy measures.

One focus of anti-cheat methods is preventing in-game economies from being disrupted. Irdeto has realized that "pay-to-win" games can become unplayable or far less satisfying to play if certain gamers are able to avoid microtransactions and are able to obtain add-ons that provide a large advantage. Making it harder to bypass transactions will help keep games with paid extras more fair, but the best solution is still releasing a completed game for one low upfront price.

Although Denuvo has received significant attention for being an innovative software company, it has only been around since 2013. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Irdeto has been in operation for over 50 years and has been providing secure content solutions since the early days of cable TV.

The global gaming market is expected to expand to $128.5 billion by 2020, making Denuvo an invaluable asset for Irdeto to have under its control.

