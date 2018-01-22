If you're into playing AAA gaming titles, you've likely heard of Denuvo and their anti-tamper technology. It hasn't had a very strong track record given that previous generations have consistently been cracked. The newest release of the software, Denuvo 4.8, has now also been cracked.

A group of software hackers calling themselves "CPY" was able to crack Sonic Forces. Many games such as Assassin's Creed: Origins, Football Manager 2018 and Star Wars Battlefront 2 use Denuvo 4.8 but Sonic Forces is the first such title to be cracked. Prior to this, Denuvo version 4.8 was able to protect games from piracy for nearly three months. While this doesn't sound like much, in the world of software cracking, it is a rather big achievement.

The specific details of the crack haven't been released for obvious reasons but we do have a general overview of how things went down. The crack is known as a bypass crack which means Denuvo still runs in the background but with much of its functionality disabled. It's not clear if this limited crack on a single game means a full-blown Denuvo 4.8 crack is on its way or if the team just got lucky with Sonic Forces.

One of the biggest complaints gamers have of Denuvo is that it constantly runs in the background. This means the game and DRM always communicate with each other to make sure everything is legit. Many have reported considerable performance drops because of this. Since this crack still requires Denuvo to run in the background, there won't be much (if any) performance gain.