The implementation of in-display fingerprint sensors seems like the next logical step for smartphone manufacturers. Removing the need for a bottom bezel allows them to increase screen real estate and eliminating the home button leaves fewer opportunities for the phone to wear down over time.

Though companies like Apple and Samsung may be working on this sort of technology behind the scenes, nobody has managed to successfully integrate it into an actual device - until CES 2018, that is. Vivo and Synaptics banded together to develop and unveil the first phone to include in-display fingerprint sensing at the trade show, where attendees were allowed to get a bit of hands-on time with the device.

CES has always been a place where companies show off wild concepts and ideas that never make it to market but the device Vivo revealed is now a real product. Dubbed the Vivo X20 Plus UD, the phone will house a 2,160 x 1,080 resolution, 18:9 OLED display with nearly non-existent bezels.

The device will also include dual cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 CPU. In other words, it's a pretty standard modern smartphone aside from its fancy fingerprint scanning technology.

Still, if you're interested in grabbing the X20 Plus UD, you may be in for quite a wait. The device is currently only available for pre-order in China and Vivo has not yet released any information regarding pricing or potential international availability.

Image via CNET