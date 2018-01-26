In the world of horror games, there are plenty of contenders for the title of ‘scariest ever.’ But it's hard to argue that two of the most heart attack-inducing titles ever made are Amnesia: The Dark Descent and its sequel, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. Now, both games are free on the Humble Store.

If you enjoy the likes of Outlast, P.T, and Layers of Fear, then you’ll likely welcome the palpitations that come from playing the Amnesia collection. It may be aging, but 2010’s The Dark Descent is still one of the most terrifying games I’ve ever played, thanks to its amazing atmosphere, monsters, and the fact you have no weapons. There’s a reason why it's one of the most popular titles for YouTube reaction videos.

Amnesia’s 2013 sequel, A Machine for Pigs, dialed down the intensity but is arguably the more disturbing of the two games. It’s just as likely to cause sweaty hands that keep slipping off your mouse.

The Amnesia collection normally retails for $35, while buying both games individually will set you back around $40. It’s available for free on the Humble Store until this Saturday, January 27, when the offer ends at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. All you need to do is create a free Humble account. Being older games, they should run fine on most PCs.

Looking at other Humble deals, there’s also the current Humble Monthly Bundle, which consists of the excellent Civilization VI and two DLC packs along with retro-looking platformer Owlboy, all for the $12 monthly subscription cost (or cheaper if you sign up for longer).