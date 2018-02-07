For the uninitiated, Raspberry Pi is a credit card-sized computer capable of doing everything a desktop can do. From coding to gaming and even hacking, Raspberry Pi lets users explore the world of programming through an intuitive and beginner-friendly platform. So, if you've wanted to brush up on your technical knowledge at a pace that won't bury you in mounds of code, working with Raspberry Pi is a smart move.

The Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Training Bundle can get you started creating your own projects on this platform, and it's on sale for $19.

In just 21 hours of training, this 6-course collection will have you exploring the potential of this platform. Working with programming essentials, like Python, you'll learn how to design and create your own application via Raspberry Pi. You'll also dive into other advanced fields, such as ethical hacking and robotics, as you learn how to secure networks and even create your own Raspberry Pi-powered robot.

Normally retailing for $214, the Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Training Bundle is available to TechSpot readers for $19.

