We like to use IPVanish for all our VPN needs and they're currently running a sale in celebration of the Data Privacy Day (held every 28 January) encouraging everyone to secure their devices. The offer features a 1-year plan for $4.87 a month – billed once at $58.49.

It doesn't beat last year's holiday sales, but it's still a good discount on a top tier VPN. The offer only lasts until today Monday, January 29.

In our experience IPVanish speeds are pretty good and the server selection is great, too. The full feature list is above, including zero logs and unlimited traffic. IPVanish has apps for Windows, macOS and Ubuntu, Android and iOS, it can be set up on your router, and as a key defining feature, it's also got an Amazon FireTV app and it's widely used for Kodi streaming.

IPVanish lets you run up to 5 simultaneous connections, too. That's less than $5/mo for a top rated VPN you can rely on.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.