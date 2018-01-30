Sega has just announced that it is working with Interior Night on a new narrative-driven game. According to GamesIndustry.biz, it will be a “brand new IP” in the same vein as Heavy Rain.

Interior Night is a small indie studio founded by former Quantic Dream and Sony employees last October. Like Quantic Dream, the developers' vision is to create interactive fiction for an adult audience. To this end, the studio has partnered with Sega and will be bringing a whole new digital adventure to the genre.

“Signing this deal with Interior Night is another great step for Sega in terms of working with talented studios whether they're established or embarking on a new journey whilst exploring our desire to launch new franchises and experiences,” said Sega Europe’s Executive Vice President of Publishing John Clark. “We're really looking forward to working with Interior Night as their combined talents and imaginations evolve into a really strong narrative-driven gaming experience.”

Currently, the studio is in the very early stages of development and is recruiting staff, so there are no other details on the game yet. They have so far been able to pick up talent from Quantic Dream, Sony, and Slightly Mad Studios. The collective resume of the developers includes relevant work on Heavy Rain, Beyond — Two Souls, and Wonderbook: Book of Spells.

Interior Night's CEO Caroline Marchal said, “We are very excited to work with Sega on our first narrative game. Sega have demonstrated a strong desire to take risks, innovate and work collaboratively with studios. With their help and support, we're confident Interior Night can deliver a great narrative experience to existing gamers and to a broader audience.”

Indeed, the financial backing and connections that Sega can provide as a publisher are just what the fledgling company needs to get off the ground.

Even though narrative-driven fiction like those mentioned require no skill to play, I have found games like Indigo Prophecy and others to have compelling stories that make them enjoyable for a casual experience. I’m particularly looking forward to Quantic Dream’s upcoming Detroit: Become Human, so I will also be interested to see what ideas Interior Night has up its sleeve.