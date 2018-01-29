Tom Brady is poised to win his sixth Super Bowl ring and an unprecedented fifth MPV award this Sunday according to EA’s recent simulation of Super Bowl LII.

In EA’s official Madden NFL 18 simulation, the New England Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 in a game that had plenty of unexpected moments.

Brady, who is featured on the cover of this year’s Madden game, finished with 342 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Patriots QB capped off his performance with touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola. The Eagles had a shot at the upset on their final drive but unfortunately for Philly fans, Nick Foles’ pass to Alshon Jeffery was batted down by Patriots DB Stefon Gilmore as time expired.

Madden simulations have correctly predicted 10 of the last 14 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LII will be contested on February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM Eastern.

