The second installment in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ Freedom Chronicles DLC is now available and to help generate some hype (the release kinda snuck up on us), Bethesda has published a launch trailer on YouTube.

As the publisher highlights in the trailer’s description, the new DLC tasks gamers with unraveling a sinister plot in the California offices of Nazi propaganda film studio Paragon Pictures. Playing as former OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, you’ll “stalk, shoot and stab your enemies from the shadows.”

If you have an affinity for stealth gameplay, this should be right up your alley.

The Diaries of Agent Silent Death is the second entry in the three-part Freedom Chronicles expansion set. The first DLC, The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe, arrived on December 14. The final DLC, The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins, is slated to drop sometime in March and will tell the story of US Army hero Captain Gerald Wilkins as he embarks on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun.

The Freedom Chronicles are available individually or as part of a season pass that’ll set you back $24.99.

