Bethesda over the summer shared an overview of its post-launch DLC plans for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. This week, the publisher filled in some of the missing pieces of the puzzle.

The multi-part DLC, collectively known as The Freedom Chronicles, features a trio of new playable characters – Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Gerald Wilkins – that’ll be available individually or all together as part of the $24.99 season pass. They are as follows:

The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe (December 14) As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space! The Diaries of Agent Silent Death (January 30) As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas! The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins (March 2018) As the US Army’s renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!

Episode Zero, the opening DLC mission, introduces gamers to each new player and is available now. It came free as a pre-order perk and is part of the season pass.

Each new character affords a unique play style. Stallion's main ability is to rush enemies. Upon contact, he can knock most enemies down and perhaps even kill them. Jessica Valiant is more of a stealth-style character that can crouch into tight spots to avoid rooms entirely or sneak up on guards. Captain Wilkins, meanwhile, is known for having mechanical stilts that allow him to access high ground, handy for cover purposes.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launched on October 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and is headed to Nintendo's Switch next year.