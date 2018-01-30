I’ve always enjoyed watching speedrunners demonstrate their craft. As illustrated in a recent video from YouTube user Summoning Salt (also a world record-holding speedrunner), the level of precision and dedication exhibited by the community’s top performers is nothing short of remarkable.

Summoning Salt takes a deep dive into one of the most iconic speedrunning stages of all-time, Level 4-2 of Super Mario Bros. Perhaps best described as a mini documentary, the video takes a look at the history of speedrunning Level 4-2 and the various techniques that have emerged over the past 14 years to complete the stage in the fastest possible time.

It’s a fascinating watch, even if you aren’t all that versed in the world of speedrunning.

