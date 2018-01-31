Rockstar Games has partnered with the folks at Humble Bundle to offer a collection of hit games at prices that are almost too good to be true.

The cheapest tier – yours for just $1 (or more, if you’re feeling generous) – includes Manhunt, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto III and Max Payne (one of my all-time favorite games). Those willing to pay more than the average ($9.58 as of writing) can also unlock Bully: Scholarship Edition, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, L.A. Noire and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

Last but certainly not least, those who shell out at least $15 can additionally score the L.A. Noire: DLC Bundle, Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City and Max Payne 3 (which also includes the Max Payne 3 Rockstar Pass).

Rockstar is donating its share of the proceeds from the bundle to Rainforest Alliance, a non-profit organization that tackles issues like climate change, rural poverty, social inequality and biodiversity loss through creative, pragmatic collaboration.

As of writing, more than 66,000 bundles have been purchased.

Rockstar’s back catalog is one of the best around and if you haven’t had a chance to check out some of the earlier entries in the Grand Theft Auto series, this is an excellent opportunity to do so. Max Payne was also one of the first games to utilize the bullet time effect popularized in The Matrix.