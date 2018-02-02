If you've wanted to get your hands on a Surface Laptop but couldn't stomach their high price tags, Microsoft may have a solution for you. As reported by Windows Central, the tech giant is now selling a stripped down version of the laptop with an Intel Core m3 processor inside.

Coming in at $799, the latest Surface Laptop is $200 cheaper than Microsoft's previous "budget" $999 laptop model. In addition to containing a weaker processor, the new Surface Laptop will also house less RAM and storage -- 4GB and 128GB, respectively -- than the top-of-the-line Intel i7-powered variant. However, these numbers mirror what you can get with the $999 i5-powered model.

Other device specs of note include a 13-inch, 2,256 x 1,504 resolution display, 720p front-facing camera (with Windows Hello integration) and an Intel HD 615 integrated GPU. As far as operating systems go, the stripped down Surface Laptop will run Windows 10 S out of the box, much like the device's more expensive models. If you'd prefer a full version of the OS, Microsoft is offering free Windows 10 Pro upgrades to Surface Laptop owners until March 31.

If the new Surface Laptop sounds like your ideal device, you can pick it up now via the Microsoft Store, though your color options will be limited to 'platinum.'