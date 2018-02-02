Far Cry 3 is coming to Far Cry 5… well, sort of. Ubisoft on Friday revealed the contents of Far Cry 5’s Season Pass which will include a trio of new adventures and a copy of Far Cry 3 Classic Edition.

Far Cry 5’s Season Pass, which will come bundled with the game’s gold edition or can be purchased separately, offers adventures that transport players to distinct locations. In Hours of Darkness, you’ll travel back in time to Vietnam to take on the Việt Cộng. Dead Living Zombies, as the name suggests, pits gamers against hordes of zombies across multiple B-movie scenarios while Lost on Mars will have you battling arachnids on the Martian surface.

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, meanwhile, will feature the game’s original single-player content and will be available four weeks prior to it going on sale as a standalone purchase this summer. PC gamers will receive the full version of Far Cry 3, Ubisoft said.

Far Cry 5 is scheduled to launch on March 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Ubisoft hasn’t said how much the Season Pass will sell for by itself although we do know that the standard edition will retail for $59.99 and the gold edition (which includes the Season Pass) commands $89.99. As such, you can probably expect to pay somewhere in the ballpark of $30 for the standalone Season Pass.