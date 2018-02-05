The 2018 entry in the long-running Call of Duty franchise – not due out until November, mind you – will be Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 according to industry insider Marcus Sellars as recently reported by Game Rant.

The carousel of lead developers is set to land on Treyarch this year. Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games have also worked on Call of Duty titles in the past although Treyarch has always led production of Black Ops games.

Sellars claims Black Ops 4 will be set in modern-day and will feature “boots on the ground” gameplay. That means jetpacks and other futuristic weapons and gear won’t be included – no doubt good news for CoD fans that have grown weary of increasingly futuristic entries like Infinite Warfare and Advanced Warfare.

COD 2018 is Black Ops 4 and is coming to PS4/Xbox/PC/Switch. It is set in the modern times and is boots on the ground. The Switch version will support DLC, HD Rumble and motion controls. The Switch version is also being ported by a company which is familar with COD games. — Marcus Sellars (@Marcus_Sellars) February 4, 2018



The insider says Black Ops 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and on Nintendo’s Switch. Referring to the latter platform, Sellars said it’ll support DLC, HD Rumble and motion controls. A company “familiar with CoD games” is working on the Switch port, he said.

As is always the case when dealing with rumors, note that they shouldn’t be viewed as concrete. That said, everything seems to line up here with regard to the timeline (November), the type of game (Black Ops is due for another release) and support for the Switch (Nintendo’s console is now a major player alongside systems from Sony and Microsoft).