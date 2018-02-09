What looks to be a collection of random odds and ends sprawled about a table is actually three months of tireless work and planning.

YouTube user Kaplamino recently shared this chain reaction video showcasing what is essentially a 2D version of a Rube Goldberg machine. Pencils, scissors, fidget spinners, coins, dominoes, pieces of wood and more were painstakingly arranged on a tilted plane. Once set in motion, inertia and gravity take the marble – and viewers – on a wild ride that’s far more complex than initially meets the eye.

Kaplamino said the hardest part was finding different ways of having the marble ride up along the table. Because everything has to be triggered by the lightweight marble, the tricks were very unstable. The YouTuber estimates that most of the more than 500 fails happened when an element fell down earlier than expected.

