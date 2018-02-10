PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds introduced a replay feature last month that allows users to create cinematic replays of their matches. The tool enables users to view the battlefield from virtually any location or angle.

It was only a matter of time before someone used the feature to comedic effect, and YouTuber Sonny Evans has done just that with his video titled "The Wastelands: A Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Cinematic." The Wastelands is just the first in what is likely to become a series of funny PUBG spoofs.

"Welcome to PUBGeographic, where we investigate the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds playerbase," Evans says. "After GTA Geographic we are now diving into the mad world of PUBG. Many different players with different playstyles inhabit the island of Mirimar, and in this documentary we follow a team of noobs, a team of Pro Tryhards and a team of expert milsim players throughout a match."

With PUBG's new replay feature, Evens should have a bit of an easier time getting the shots that he wants than with GTA which does not have such a function.